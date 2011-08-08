CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay-Z And Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne” Album Booklet [Photos]

Leave a comment


Jay-Z and Kanye West Watch The Throne Album Artwork

Jay-Z and Kanye West dropped their highly anticipated Watch The Throne album on iTunes early Monday much to the delight of their waiting fans.

As previously reported, the 12 track project boasts four additional tracks on a deluxe version with features from Mr.Hudson, Frank Ocean, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and Jay-Z’s wife Beyonce.

In addition to the new tracks, fans also got a glimpse of the projects’ album insert last night hat includes their cover art designed by Givenchy designer Riccardo Ticsi.

G.O.O.D. Music , Jay-Z & Kanye West - Watch The Throne Trailer , Jay-Z & Kanye West Album , Jay-Z and Kanye West Watch The Throne Album Artwork , Jay-Z Kanye West , Kanye West , roc nation , The Throne , watch the throne , Watch the throne album

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close