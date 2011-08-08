Jay-Z And Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne” Album Booklet [Photos]



Jay-Z and Kanye West Watch The Throne Album Artwork

Jay-Z and Kanye West dropped their highly anticipated Watch The Throne album on iTunes early Monday much to the delight of their waiting fans.

As previously reported, the 12 track project boasts four additional tracks on a deluxe version with features from Mr.Hudson, Frank Ocean, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and Jay-Z’s wife Beyonce.

In addition to the new tracks, fans also got a glimpse of the projects’ album insert last night hat includes their cover art designed by Givenchy designer Riccardo Ticsi.

