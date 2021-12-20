Ye, Pay Me: 10 Things We Learned from Big Sean on ‘Drink Champs’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After weeks of anticipation, Big Sean has finally landed at NORE’s bar for his highly anticipated Drink Champs interview and man, he did not hold back one bit.

After Kanye West went in on Big Sean during his Drink Champs interview and said signing him was the “worst thing” he ever did, many have been waiting for Sean’s rebuttal and he did not disappoint. Aside from defending himself by stating that he was G.O.O.D Music’s most successful artist to date, Big Sean also revealed that Kanye owes him big paper and even lets us know what Kanye texted him the day after the controversial comment set social media ablaze.

Aside from talking about Kanye, Big Sean also gets into other things such as investments he’s made, why he chose his stage name to include “Big” and how he found out Ye owed him millions.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Big Sean on Drink Champs.

Not relying on his music paper, Big Sean has diversified his funds and invested in companies like Uber and Ember (next level coffee mugs). When it’s all said and done, Big Sean might end up on the cover of Forbes or something.

