50 Cent Says Next Album Might Be His Last, Claims Top 10 Dead Or Alive Status

Love him or hate him there is no denying 50 Cent’s impact on Hip-Hop. He is apparently working on a new album that might be his last and claims he is in Top 10 dead or alive category.

As spotted on Complex the “I Get Money” rapper is talking that talk. On a recent Instagram post he let the world know he is back in the studio working on new music. But as expected the announcement didn’t come layer of controversy. “Smile my next album might be my last 😆. I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nielsen, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh 🤦‍♂️Nah 😈I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done 📺 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi” the caption read.

Naturally the claim caused fans and media personalities alike to start doing the math. While there isn’t an exact science to calculating an MC’s spot on the greatest of all time list, sales and impact should be metrics considered. In that case Curtis should be automatically slotted into conversation given he changed the game with his approach to mixtapes, his monster debut project Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ and several legendary records throughout his 20 plus year career.

