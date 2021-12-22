The New Kids On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Block Talk About Morpheus’ Drip, Neo & Trinity & More [Exclusive]

The Matrix has been rebooted, and Hip-Hop Wired/Cassius Life is plugged in.

It’s been 18 years since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, which left many fans believing that was the last time we will ever see Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, Agent Smith, Niobe, and others. But as we learned, stories never truly end, and Lana Wachowski decided to bring back the popular franchise with a fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections.

Yes, Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity are back, but there is something different about this version of The Matrix. While they are the same, other characters in the legendary story of Neo of Trinity have been changed, and that’s where the new kids on The Matrix block come in. Morpheus is now played by Hollywood rising star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman). Jonathan Groff’s Agent Smith gets a tad bit younger with some swag. Jessica Henwick’s Bugs is the white rabbit tasked with leading Neo down a new rabbit hole and out of The Matrix.

Before the film’s release, Cassius Life/HHW had an opportunity to speak with Abdul-Mateen II, Henwick, and Groff. We touched them joining the famed movie franchise, Morpheus’ eyebrow-raising choices when it comes to his drip, redoing classic Matrix moments, and, of course, Neo and Trinity’s undying love and where it ranks among other on-screen couples.

Step into the interview below.

Hip-Hop Wired/Cassius Life: What’s going on, guys? You guys are literally the new kids on The Matrix block. So what was it like being a part of this franchise?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Man, you’re like the second person to call us the new kids on the block back to back. I like this nickname. It’s kind of funny, man. Man, it’s cool. I think we’re all excited about injecting some fresh blood into the franchise, about coming in and playing some new characters, and things like that. It’s exciting.

HHW/CL: Now, we have to talk about leisure suit Morpheus. What was up with your drip in this movie?

YAM: Leisure suit Morpheus. LSM, right? I think Morpheus, in this film, he’s coming into his own. He’s deciding what works for him and what doesn’t work for him. A part of that is fashion. He’s figuring out what colors suit me best or how can I move away from the traditional shades and wear a different style. So I think he’s expressive, and he’s on a journey of self-discovery, which means that he’s exploring that from head to toe, really. And fashion is one of the easiest ways to step out and to try new things, and he’s definitely not exempt in this film. Leisure suit Morpheus. I like that.

Jessica Henwick: Did you have a favorite suit?

YAM: Yeah, the gold suit was my favorite.

JH: Did you have a least favorite suit?

YAM: Yeah, I did. I had a least favorite, but they all looked good. So I won’t say which one.

HHW/CL: They were all cool. Now, there were plenty of moments in these Matrix movies. Is there a moment you wish you guys could actually redo in your own style from the previous movies?

Jonathan Groff: Oh. I just re-watched the first Matrix with my family in Pennsylvania Saturday night. So it’s fresh on my mind. My parents had never seen it.

JH: Oh my gosh. How many times have you seen it now?

JG: Many. Yeah, many. I would just have it playing in the hotel while I was eating dinner, whatever. If I could recreate anything, I think the end, I would love the experience of diving into the body of Agent Smith and then exploding him out from the inside. Remember that moment at the end where he goes like into him. That was pretty cool.

If I could recreate anything, I think the end, I would love the experience of diving into the body of Agent Smith and then exploding him out from the inside. Remember that moment at the end where he goes like into him. That was pretty cool. Share

JH: Like something that we could experience ourselves? I’d love to go meet the Oracle. She seemed so nice and fascinating. Yeah, that’s what I’d choose.

HHW/CL: She was amazing, yeah. We love the Oracle. Which version of the Oracle ?

JH: Both. I don’t want to pit them … No. Both performances are beautiful.

JG: They are.

HHW/CL: It’s almost like the Aunt Viv comparison. You got the light-skinned one, the dark-skinned one. So that’s kind of what it is. You get two different Oracles, but they were both good. Finally, The Matrix is not just action scenes and cool effects and things like that. It’s a love story too. Where would you rank Neo and Trinity in the pantheon of film and television couples?

YAM: They’re right there at the top. I mean, I think especially after this film, I think this film will really put them at the top. How much they have to really fight and strive for their love. I was very surprised at how much this turned out to be just a very impactful love story, like a romance. A story about longing and the choice and to fight to be together. So I put them somewhere very, very close to the top for sure.

JH: Who do you think the best film couple is in the world?

YAM: Who do you think?

JH: Samwise and Frodo.

JG: Aww.

CL: That’s an interesting choice.

JH: They’re a cuter … They stick through it together through thick and thin. Three films, man.

JG: Aw, totally.

YAM: Tom and Jerry.

JH: Aw, but that’s the love-hate thing. But we love to hate.

JG: Opposites.

