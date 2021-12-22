Berner ft. Wiz Khalifa “Big Chain,” The Weeknd “Echos of Silence” & More | Daily Visuals 12.22.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past week, Berner’s been going hard dropping new visuals with some surprise guest appearances and today continues the trend much to the delight of his hardcore fan base.

Linking up with Wiz Khalifa for the visuals to “Big Chain,” where the two kick it at an empty mansion to smoke some Khalifa Kush while footage of their performances cut in and out of the video.

The Weeknd meanwhile takes a break from shooting his own music videos and for his clip to “Echos of Silence” uses CGI robots to tell his tale of a dystopian love in an post-apocalyptic future where robots run the world. Robots need love too, y’all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA YoungBoy, Rockness Monsta, and more.

BERNER FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “BIG CHAIN”

THE WEEKND – “ECHOS OF SILENCE”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “EMO ROCKSTAR”

ROCKNESS MONSTA – “BILLY JOEL”

TIWA SAVAGE FT. AMAARAE – “TALES BY MOONLIGHT”

KENNYON BROWN – “SUGAR”

KUR – “SHEIST”