Joyner Lucas “My Escape,” DJ Kay Slay ft. Sauce Money “Do It Again” & More | Daily Visuals 12.23.21

Joyner Lucas has been one of the game’s most overlooked rappers for a minute now and even though big names like Eminem, J. Cole, and Logic have collaborated with the homie, heads still continue to sleep.

Regardless, Joyner keeps on dropping that heat and comes through with some new visuals for “My Escape” where the Worcester rapper kicks it with a gang of thick women who look ready to ride or die with homie while twerking to the beat.

Back in NY, DJ Kay Slay calls on another overlooked rapper from back in the day and links up with Sauce Money for the clip to “Intro” where they roll big through the back streets of the Big Apple.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Critch, Fredo Bang, and more.

JOYNER LUCAS – “MY ESCAPE”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. SAUCE MONEY – “INTRO”

JAY CRITCH – “GIFTED”

DEMARCO FT. SHAGGY – “DO IT AGAIN”

FREDO BANG – “FOOL 4 LOVE”

GMK FT. JDOT BREEZY – “TUPAHK”

COOTIE FT. BIC FIZZLE – “BRIXX”