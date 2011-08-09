Behind The Scenes: J. Cole Feat. Trey Songz “Can’t Get Enough” [Photos]

J. Cole Featuring Trey Songz “Can’t Get Enough” Photos

Behind the scenes photos of J. Cole’s latest video shoot have hit the net.

The North Carolina rapper released his new single “Can’t Get Enough” featuring Trey Songz after his track “Workout” garnered little to no buzz.

Now in Barbados, Cole’s been spotted with bikini babes and Songz atop of a yacht.

J. Cole Feat. Trey Songz “Can’t Get Enough”

His J. Cole Nation fansite got their hands on pictures from the set, check out J.Cole and Trey Songz shooting their video for “Can’t Get Enough” below.

