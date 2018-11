Jay-Z & Diddy Top Forbes 2011 Hip-Hop Cash King’s List [Top 20 List]

Jay-Z Is #1 On Forbes Hip-Hop Cash King’s List

Damon Dash might be having financial woes but Jigga clearly isn’t as he tops Forbes Hip-Hop Cash Kings’s list.

Raking in $37 million, this marks Jay-Z’s fourth time on the list.

Bad Boy Diddy came in 2nd with a whopping $35 million.

Jigga’s “lil brother” Kanye got a few stacks as well with $16 million.

Peep The Entire List Below

Cash Kings 2011: Hip-Hop’s Top 20 Earners

1. Jay-Z – $37 million

2. Diddy – $35 million

3. Kanye West – $16 million

4. Lil Wayne (tie) – $15 million

4. Birdman (tie) – $15 million

6. Eminem (tie) – $14 million

6. Dr. Dre (tie) – $14 million

6. Snoop Dogg (tie) – $14 million

9. Akon – $13 million

10. Ludacris – $12 million

11. Wiz Khalifa (tie) – $11 million

11. Drake (tie) – $11 million

13. Pharell williams – $10 million

14. Timbaland – $7 million

15. Swizz Beatz (tie) – $6.5 million

15. Nicki Minaj (tie) – $6.5 million

17. Rick Ross (tie) – $6 million

17. 50 Cent (tie) – $6 million

17. Pitbull (tie) – $6 million

20. T-Pain (tie) – $5 million

20. B.o.B (tie) – $5 million