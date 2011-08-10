Rihanna Spotted On Set Of J. Cole, Trey Songz’ “Can’t Get Enough” Video Shoot [Photos]



Rihanna In Barbados

Rihanna was spotted in Barbados once again, this time with J. Cole and Trey Songz on set of their video shoot.

As previously reported J. Cole traveled to the island to shoot the video for his Songz assisted single “Can’t Get Enough” and was spotted partying on a yacht with bikini clad women.

Now on another day of shooting the rapper and the singer were joined by the Rihanna who lit up the set literally, posing for pictures while smoking a large “cigar.”

OloriSwank.com was on set for the photos, check out Cole, Rih Rih and Trey Songz shooting Can’t Get Enough” below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »