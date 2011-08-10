CLOSE
HomeNews

Rihanna Spotted On Set Of J. Cole, Trey Songz’ “Can’t Get Enough” Video Shoot [Photos]

Leave a comment


Rihanna In Barbados

Rihanna was spotted in Barbados once again, this time with J. Cole and Trey Songz on set of their video shoot.

As previously reported J. Cole traveled to the island to shoot the video for his Songz assisted single “Can’t Get Enough” and was spotted partying on a yacht with bikini clad women.

Now on another day of shooting the rapper and the singer were joined by the Rihanna who lit up the set literally, posing for pictures while smoking a large “cigar.”

OloriSwank.com was on set for the photos, check out Cole, Rih Rih and Trey Songz shooting Can’t Get Enough” below.

cole world , Cole World: The Sideline Story , J. Cole Cole World: The Sideline Story , J. Cole Featuring Trey Songz "Can't Get Enough" Photos , J. Cole Ft. Trey Songz - "Can't Get Enough" , J. Cole Trey Songz Can't Get Enough , Rihanna , Rihanna And J.Cole , RIhanna J. Cole Trey Songz , roc nation , Trey Songz

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close