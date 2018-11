Chris Brown Announces F.A.M.E. Tour Dates With Kelly Rowland

Chris Brown F.A.M.E. Tour Dates

Chris Brown will kick off the North American leg of his F.A.M.E Tour next month along with Kelly Rowland.

The 29-city jaunt will start in Toronto and hit spots like DC, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles before closing out in Hartford, Connecticut.

Peep the entire tour schedule below:

Mon 9/12/11 TORONTO, ON @ MOLSON AMP.

Wed 9/14/11 BUFFALO, NY @ DARIEN LAKE

Fri 9/16/11 HOLMDEL, NJ @ PNC

Sat 9/17/11 WASHINGTON, DC @ VERIZON CENTER

Sun 9/18/11 DETROIT, MI @ JOE LOUIS ARENA

Wed 9/21/11 CLEVELAND, OH @ CSU

Fri 9/23/11 CHICAGO, IL @ TINLEY PARK

Sat 9/24/11 ST. LOUIS, MO @ VERIZON WIRELESS AMP.

Sun 9/25/11 INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ VERIZON WIRELESS

Wed 9/28/11 BALTIMORE, MD @ 1ST MARINER ARENA

Fri 9/30/11 NASSAU, NY @ NASSAU COLISEUM

Sat 10/1/11 RALEIGH, NC @ WALNUT CREEK AMP.

Sun 10/2/11 ATLANTA, GA @ LAKEWOOD AMP.

Wed 10/5/11 FT. LAUDERDALE/MIAMI @ TBA

Fri 10/7/11 TAMPA, FL @ TBA

Sat 10/8/11 CHARLOTTE, NC @ VERIZON WIRELESS AMP.

Sun 10/9/11 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA @ FARM BUREAU AMP.

Wed 10/12/11 KANSAS CITY, MO @ SPRINT CENTER

Fri 10/14/11 DALLAS, TX @ GEXA AMP

Sat 10/15/11 NEW ORLEANS, LA @ ARENA

Sun 10/16/11 HOUSTON, TX @ WOODLANDS

Tue 10/18/11 PHOENIX, AZ @ ASHLEY PAVILION

Thu 10/20/11 LOS ANGELES, CA @ STAPLES

Sat 10/22/11 OAKLAND, CA @ SLEEP TRAIN CONCORD

Sun 10/23/11 SACRAMENTO, CA @ SLEEP TRAIN AMP.

Wed 10/26/11 MEMPHIS, TN @ FED EX FORUM

Fri 10/28/11 PHILADELPHIA, PA @ WELLS FARGO ARENA

Sat 10/29/11 PITTSBURGH, PA @ CONSOL ENERGY CENTER

Sun 10/30/11 HARTFORD, CT @ XL CENTER