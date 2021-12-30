Quavo Sued For Allegedly Blessing Limo Driver With The Fade

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Quavo has gotten himself into some hot water as his limo driver is accusing him of putting hands and feet on him.

According to TMZ, the Migos rapper has just been slapped with a lawsuit by a Las Vegas limo driver who’s alleging that Quavo and his crew beat him senseless just because he forgot to pick up someone from their entourage while he was on the clock. The driver in question is claiming that he was hired to pick up Quavo and his crew from a local club and driving them to the Virgin Hotel, but things went left when they began screaming at him that someone from the crew was left behind at the club.

“In the docs, the limo driver tried reasoning with his passengers but was told, “shut the f*** up” … and then someone chucked a bottle at him.”