Jay-Z and Kanye West have released their video for “Otis” off their Watch The Throne album.

In it we see The Throne cut the top off a Maybach and take a group of models on a wild ride.

Directed by Spike Jonze, the video doesn’t come without a message, the featured vehicle will be put up for auction with proceeds donated towards the drought in Somalia.

Jay-Z and Kanye’s “Watch The Throne” tour kicks off Saturday, October 29 in Atlanta.