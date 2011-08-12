J. Cole Performs At Heineken Red Star Access NYC [Photos]

J. Cole Heineken Red Star Access Concert

J. Cole took over New York’s Bowery Ballroom this week for his segment of the Heineken Red Star Access tour.

As previously reported Heineken Red Star Access provided a G.O.O.D. Music concert in July highlighting Pusha T and Cyhi Da Prynce.

For the Roc Nation set of the tour, J. Cole’s been hitting stages across the country while Joe Budden’s ex-girlfriend Tahiry plays host.

For Tuesday’s show Cole performed his hits “Who Dat”, “Work Out” and new single “Can’t Get Enough.”

That show is also the same one where he told VIBE that he’s still waiting on a verse from Jay-Z for his album.

Check out pictures of Cole and Tahiry enjoying their Heineken Red Star Access below.

