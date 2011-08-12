Jay-Z And Kanye Open “Watch The Throne” Pop-Up Store In NYC

Jay-Z And Kanye Open “Watch The Throne” Pop-Up Store

Jay-Z and Kanye West are unveiling a new tactic to get Hip-Hop fans to buy their Watch The Throne album, a pop-up store in the heart of New York City.

Jay and Ye have launched a small store in Manhattan’s SoHo section where fans can pick up physical copies of the album slated to have already sold 400-500k digital copies this week.

According to MTV, the store front is wrapped in gold and mimics the album’s Riccardo Tisci-designed cover art and even features the tricked-out Maybach from their “Otis” on display inside.

Jay-Z alerted a number of fans to it location when he tweeted Friday,

“201 Mulberry Street, NYC.”

The “Watch The Throne” pop-up store will be open until Sunday.

It reportedly closes tonight (Friday , August 12) at 10 p.m. E.T. and opens again Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jay-Z is rumored to be making an appearance.