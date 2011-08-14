Game Under Investigation By Police After Tweeting A Sheriff’s Number

The “Red Nation” rapper had Compton sheriff’s phone lines ringing off the hook after giving out the station’s number on Twitter.

Game offered all of his twitter followers an internship at his label Black Wall Street, prompting them to call the provided number to apply.

The L.A. Sheriff’s Department opened a criminal investigation following the chaos-causing tweet, as a result, hundreds of callers phoned up the emergency phone system, delaying service.

“This was beyond irresponsible,” said Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Parker. “The deputies’ ability to answer the phones and dispatch personnel to help these people in danger was significantly impeded.”

Extra deputies were needed to handle the high amount of calls. It was unknown how many legitimate emergency calls did not get through because all lines were engaged for over two hours.

“Yall can track a tweet down but cant solve murders ! Dat was an accident but maybe now yall can actually do yall job !!!! #iSpeak4ThePeople,” tweeted Game after Parker asked him to remove the tweet.

Investigators are compiling a criminal complaint and will pass their findings to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for filing.