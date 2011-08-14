Big Boi Is A No Show After Technical Difficulties



Big Boi never took the stage last night San Fransisco after technical difficulties pushed back his performance to a point he didn’t want to go on stage.

The one half of Outkast was supposed to perform as part of a festival, but his set got delayed and he opted to cancel the show all together rather than just perform an abbreviated set.

“They only gave me 20 mins, this was outta my control, I Will ” NOT ” do a half A$$ show. Tried to go on after Badu. Not possible. Sorry!”

Big Boi performed earlier this week in Georgia, his first performance since being busted for possession on August 7.