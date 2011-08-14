Jay-Z, Swizz Beatz, Beyonce Visit “Watch The Throne” Pop-Up Store [Photos/Video]



Beyonce Visits Watch The Throne Pop-Up Store

Beyonce stopped by her hubby’s pop-up store last night to promote his new album Watch The Throne.

As previously reported Jay-Z and Kanye launched a small store in Manhattan’s SoHo section where fans can pick up physical copies of the album slated to have already sold 400-500k digital copies this week.

Inside the small space is also the tricked-out Maybach from their “Otis” video on display to the public.

On Saturday Beyonce was spotted entering the store escorted by her security guard Julius.

Jay-Z was also on hand and already inside with his cohorts Memphis Bleek, Just Blaze and Swizz Beatz.

Today is the last day to visit the store on 201 Mulberry Street before it closes tonight at 6 p.m.

The Life Files was on hand to capture pictures of the event, check out Jay-Z, Beyonce and friends at the Watch The Throne pop-up store below.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »