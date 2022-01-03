New Private Label Collection Celebrates Xbox 20th Anniversary

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Private Label, a brand that elevates the carrying bag experiences in high style, released its latest offering in collaboration with a notable brand in the gaming world. In celebration of Xbox‘s 20th anniversary, the company dropped a collection that highlights the Microsoft brand’s trademark colors.

Staying true to its tagline as “The Official Bag for Sneakers, Sports & Travel,” the Private Label drop features a roomy duffle bag, and a sleek and sturdy backpack both emblazoned with the customary Black and green color scheme of Xbox.

Below are the descriptions of the duffle and backpack offerings:

XBOX x PRIVATE LABEL DUFFLE

Dimensions:

L: 22″

W: 9.5″

H: 13″

This Collaboration Duffle Comes with:

(3) Dividing/removable walls for ultimate organization

(1) Xbox Series (X) console/accessory case

(1) Xbox Series (S) console/accessory case

(1) Shoulder Strap with Padding

(1) Xbox x Private Label key tag

Features:

-TSA Compliant – Carry On Friendly

-Inner Laptop Compartment (fits up to a 15″ laptop)

-Multiple Quick Access Pockets

-3 Inner Pockets for smaller essentials

-Rear Slip through pocket to attach onto rolling luggages.

XBOX x PRIVATE LABEL BACKPACK

DIMENSIONS:

L: 19″

W: 13″

H: 7″

*TSA COMPLIANT (CARRY-ON APPROVED)

*When traveling on a plane, our backpack is a categorized as a Personal-Item and our duffle is a Carry-On. You can board flights with both our backpack & duffle.

Each Backpack Comes with:

(2) Long dividing/removable walls

(2) Short dividing/removable walls

(1) Xbox x Private Label key tag

Features:

-Comfortably fits Xbox Series X/S, controllers & peripherals.

-Access your bag 3 different ways (Top / Left / Right)

-Inner Laptop Compartment (fits up to a 15″ laptop)

-Quick Access Left & Right Side Pockets

-Quick Access Front Pocket

-9 Inner compartments ranging from small to large

-4x Tablet Pockets

Cop the set for yourself by following this link.

—

Photo: Private Label