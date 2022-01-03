New Private Label Collection Celebrates Xbox 20th Anniversary

Private Label, a brand that elevates the carrying bag experiences in high style, released its latest offering in collaboration with a notable brand in the gaming world. In celebration of Xbox‘s 20th anniversary, the company dropped a collection that highlights the Microsoft brand’s trademark colors.
Staying true to its tagline as “The Official Bag for Sneakers, Sports & Travel,” the Private Label drop features a roomy duffle bag, and a sleek and sturdy backpack both emblazoned with the customary Black and green color scheme of Xbox.
Below are the descriptions of the duffle and backpack offerings:
XBOX x PRIVATE LABEL DUFFLE
Dimensions:
L: 22″
W: 9.5″
H: 13″
This Collaboration Duffle Comes with:
(3) Dividing/removable walls for ultimate organization
(1) Xbox Series (X) console/accessory case
(1) Xbox Series (S) console/accessory case
(1) Shoulder Strap with Padding
(1) Xbox x Private Label key tag
Features:
-TSA Compliant – Carry On Friendly
-Inner Laptop Compartment (fits up to a 15″ laptop)
-Multiple Quick Access Pockets
-3 Inner Pockets for smaller essentials
-Rear Slip through pocket to attach onto rolling luggages.
XBOX x PRIVATE LABEL BACKPACK
DIMENSIONS:
L: 19″
W: 13″
H: 7″
*TSA COMPLIANT (CARRY-ON APPROVED)
*When traveling on a plane, our backpack is a categorized as a Personal-Item and our duffle is a Carry-On. You can board flights with both our backpack & duffle.
Each Backpack Comes with:
(2) Long dividing/removable walls
(2) Short dividing/removable walls
(1) Xbox x Private Label key tag
Features:
-Comfortably fits Xbox Series X/S, controllers & peripherals.
-Access your bag 3 different ways (Top / Left / Right)
-Inner Laptop Compartment (fits up to a 15″ laptop)
-Quick Access Left & Right Side Pockets
-Quick Access Front Pocket
-9 Inner compartments ranging from small to large
-4x Tablet Pockets
Cop the set for yourself by following this link.
—
Photo: Private Label