Jay-Z Added To The iHeart Radio Music Festival, Joins Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj

Jigga To Perform At IHeart Fest

Jay-Z has been named as the closing act at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, taking place on September 23-24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jigga will perform at the MGM Grand event with a star studded line up that includes, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Usher, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Steven Tyler, Black Eyed Peas, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Jane’s Addition, John Mayer, David Guetta, Rascal Flatts, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson, Sublime with Rome and Sting.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, iHeartRadio Music Festival, is a two-day music event created by Clear Channel Radio that will mark the biggest live concert festival in radio history.

Live audio and video streams of the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be available online, via mobile devices at http://www.iHeartRadio.com