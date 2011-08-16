“Watch The Throne” Shatters iTunes’ First Week Sales Record

Watch The Throne Breaks iTunes Record

The collective of Jay-Z and Kanye West moved 290,000 digital copies of their long awaited LP Watch The Throne on iTunes, setting a record for the highest first week sales in the online music store’s history.

The album, which was released exclusively on iTunes last Monday (August 8), shot past previous iTunes record holder Cold Play for first week sales.

CP’s 2008 album Viva La Vida moved 155,000 digital copies making it a record at the time.

In less than 24 hours following The Throne’s release the album hit No. 1 on iTunes in 23 countries.

An official sales number that includes digital and physical copies will be revealed on Wednesday.

According to predictions, the album is on track to move 400,000 to 500,000 copies.