Sunken Place Scalawag Candace Owens Says She’ll Never Get Vaccinated

Are you really on the right side of history of Candace Owens agrees with you? The conservative tap dancer’s latest commentary include her saying she would never get a COVID-19 vaccine, even on her deathbed.

Newsweek reported the edgeless wunderkind made her statement on her latest episode of her Candace talk show.

During the live taping of the show, Owens responded to a user on Twitter who questioned if she was truly unvaccinated, as she had claimed many times before. The question arose after a picture circulated of Owens at a UFC fight at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which requires all attendees to be vaccinated per city law.

“I would say to the people, first and foremost, I am obviously unvaccinated…I am not getting this vaccine, ever,” Owens replied. “Never going to get it. I don’t care if I’m on my deathbed and they say ‘it can save you,’ I’m not going to get it.”

“I’m principally now opposed to [the vaccine], and I do not understand why anybody who is healthy, able-bodied, and young, would ever get this vaccine if you’re not at risk of COVID,” she said.

So if you hang out in the vicinity of Candace Owens, a law-breaker, good luck with that. Or she could be lying to her followers, which is on brand in conservative circles.

Even Donald Trump managed to make Owens look like a bigger doofus during a recent interview.

Oh yeah, the answer to the first question in this story is hell no. Tell a friend.