Edges-Lacking Candace Owens Barks On Australia’s COVID-19 Policies, Twitter Hands Her Ls From Down Under

Candace Owens is back to her normal schedule of minding business that is not her own, this time turning her attention to the COVID-19 policies of Australia of all places. But just as Sen. Ted Cruz recently found out, Aussies are a proud people and they’ve been giving the conservative pundit the business from down under.

During a segment on her eponymously named talk program, Owens took a moment to attack the Land Down Under by calling its COVID-19 restrictions “tyranny” and suggesting that the United States invade the nation for reasons we’re still not able to fully determine. Before launching her missive, Owens shared that her husband has family members who shared with him what they’ve endured during the country’s battle with the pandemic. Essentially speaking, Owens believes that the rules put in place by the country’s leaders are heavy-handed and that the mental state of residents is suffering as a result.

“I was shocked reading this message and I decided that for this episode I’m just going to read it for verbatim. It’s a list of the Covid rules that Australian citizens are being made to follow. As I read this I want you to close your eyes and imagine that this was your life, and what your mental state would be like if you were being made to abide by these rules,” Owens began.

After rattling off the list of rules, including contract tracing, gathering limits, and other necessary measures in making sure that public health is at the forefront, Owens said the unthinkable.

“So I’m going to ask those same lecturing politicians and media members a question. When do we deploy troops to Australia? When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? When do we spend trillions of dollars to spread democracy in Australia?” Owens shared.

The reactions to Candace Owens’ quip have been cropping up on Twitter and many of them are straight to the gut. We’ll share the best of them below.

