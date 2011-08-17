CLOSE
Jay-Z Calls J. Cole’s Album A Classic

Jay-Z Says J. Cole’s Debut Album Is A Classic

Less than a week since reports claimed that Roc Nation artist J. Cole finally got the Jay-Z verse that he’d been waiting on for his debut album, Hov’s protege my have got another boost of confidence from his Watch The Throne boss.

According to reports from Rap-Up.com, Jay-Z has already declared J. Cole’s debut album to be a Hip-Hop classic.

From Rap-Up.com:

Jay’s protégé had the daunting task of playing the album for his Roc Nation boss.

“When I played him the album, I could gauge his response not on what he said, but what his vibe was,” Cole exclusively tells Rap-Up.com.

“I linked up with [Roc Nation executive] Rich Kleiman and he said he was with Jay-Z later that night. Out of nowhere, Jay said, ‘So Cole got a classic. That motherFawker.’”

So does J. Cole really have a classic album on his hands?

The rest of the world will find out when Cole World: The Sideline Story drops on September 27th.

