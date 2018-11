Kendrick Lamar Appears on Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network

On the latest episode of Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network, Snoop sat down with fellow Cali rapper Kendrick Lamar.

During the conversation, Snoop gave the young Compton rapper some words of advise, before allowing K. Lamar an opportunity to perform during the segment.

Check the episode out here:

