Drake’s “Headlines” Named The #1 Added Song On Urban Radio

Drake’s “Headlines” Burning Up The Charts

As Drake prepares to release his highly anticipated Take Care album on October 24th, he’s also reveling in the success of his new single.

“Headlines”, the album’s lead single, is currently available on iTunes, where it is a top rated song on iTunes Main Music Chart, selling 139,274 copies in its first few days.

“Headlines” was released via Drake’s website October’s Very Own the eve before his lauded sold out OVO Festival, which drew a crowd of over 16,000 fans and featured performances by Stevie Wonder and The Weeknd.

The track, produced by Drake’s long time collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, quickly impacted radio and has become the #1 most added song at Urban Radio.

“Headlines”, which is currently at #21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, made news during its first full week at radio, after leaping from #98 to #38 in one week on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and claiming 6.1 million radio impressions.

Speaking on Drake’s ongoing success, his co-manager Cortez Bryant released a statement saying,