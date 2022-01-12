Kanye West “Heaven And Hell,” Boosie Badazz “My Eyes Hurt” & More | Daily Visuals 1.12.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since the release of his latest album, Donda, Kanye West been making all kinds of headlines from basically begging Kim Kardashian to take him back to dating Hollywood actress, Julia Fox. Still, the man is a musician/artist at heart and today released some interesting visuals for one of his album’s most interesting cuts.

In his clip for “Heaven and Hell,” Ye takes viewers for a trip into the projects before a masked Yeezus decends from the sky to begin the rapture and has everyone float into the sky. This man really on some spiritual sh*t. Wonder what he and Vladimir Putin are going to converse about when Kanye takes his Sunday Service show to Russia soon.

Back in the South Boosie Badazz burns some weed and gets so twisted he can barely keep his eyes open as he raps into the camera for his clip to “My Eyes Hurt.” Ya don’t say.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peezy, Jamal Gasol, and more.

KANYE WEST – “HEAVEN AND HELL”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “MY EYES HURT”

PEEZY – “CAN’T EXPLAIN”

JAMAL GASOL – “THE THREAT”

FREDO BANG – “RADA RADA”

MEMO 600 FT. BIG 30 – “NO MERCY”

BABY MONEY – “LONG TIME COMING”

$QUISNICE – “TRAP BY MY LONELY 2”