Check Out Our 420 2026 Cannabis Gift Guide #420

Happy 420 to the Hip-Hop Wired Nation! This weekend, folks will be prepping themselves for the famed holiday with an array of options, and Hip-Hop Wired is here to help folks out with their 420 choices. As I try to share with readers every year, I view cannabis usage as therapeutic, rather than something to do for leisure. That said, I’ve found myself reaching for something to breeze through my evenings, especially in these times we’re living through. What I’m most excited to share with our readers is our newer entrants in the annual guide. I’m always fascinated by the innovation and options out there in the cannabis space, and I love that no matter your level or preference, there is something for everyone. Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As I’ve noted before, I’m noticing plenty of hemp-derived THC drinks on the market, even extending into being sold in select Total Wine & More stores. This shift in the market is a promising one, despite the government seeking to end the Farm Bill rules that allow for their production. Clearly, some consumers enjoy the products and, as we’re witnessing in many industries, it’s all about the lobbying dollars. Pardon me for bringing politics up, but it’s fair to look at. Let’s hope they stick around for the choice to go booze-free but still be social alone. For those who live in either medical or recreational cannabis states, this 420 should cover the full gamut. If we missed any of your favorites, sound off via our social media channels. These products are intended for individuals over the age of 21. Please indulge responsibly. Have a safe and happy 420! NOTE: This list is in alphabetical order, and I will be updating the guide until 5 PM ET today (April 17). — Photo: Getty

Anthem Anthem specializes in pre-rolls that come in a variety of sizes, with customers able to choose between classic and bold. What stood out about Anthem is the option of a 1G pre-roll, or smaller 0.35 shorties for those who just want a shorter lift. The strains are truly a delight, with classics like Durban Poison and Northern Lights on the menu along with new, fruit-forward blends. Learn more here.

Be$os Be$os, which translates to “kiss” from Spanish, offers disposable all-in-one (AOI) vapes and pre-rolls in sativa, hybrid, or indica phenotypes. Now that I’ve tried the brand, I urge anyone who likes a little sweetness in their indulgent journeys to check them out. Learn more here.

Becoming Legend: The Billion-Dollar Blueprint to Be a Whale in a Sea of Sharks by Berner Berner has long established himself as one of the true kings of the cannabis space via his Cookies brand, and now he’s giving away the sauce in a new book. Berner is adding the author feather to his full cap via his memoir, Becoming Legend: The Billion-Dollar Blueprint to Be a Whale in a Sea of Sharks. Stay tuned for our interview with the rapper and business icon. Learn more here.

BRĒZ BRĒZ is one of the few brands I’ve encountered that combine cannabis and mushrooms for a functional, ahem, breeze, if you can pick up what I’m putting down. I’ve enjoyed BRĒZ’s products over the years, despite not getting any pitches for this guide. No beef, and because they’re dope, I’m sharing this brand with our readers. Learn more here.

Buddi Buddi focuses primarily on the fast-growing THC seltzer space, and they’re also moving into the THC elixir space for those who want to make their own cocktail creations. Crushable and coming in at tolerable doses for those new to drinking their medicine, Buddi is one of my favorite brands I’ve come across. Learn more here.

Carolindica In short order, everything I’ve tried from Carolindca so far has been pure fire. Candy bars, hot cocoa, infused pre-rolls, and gummies for that good “nighttime” action are all on deck. I truly can’t get enough of what Carolindca has going on. Learn more here.

Cornbread Hemp I didn’t get a pitch for Cornbread Hemp, but I want to be fair in featuring brands I’ve. had in the past that I enjoyed. Based in Kentucky, Cornbread Hemp’s cannabis-infused seltzers hit, and they also have gummies. Learn more here.

Crescent Canna Crescent Canna, based in New Orleans, stands out for its fantastic array of drinks, including its mixology-ready Ellora brand, Crescent 9 seltzers, and they’ve also got gummies and chocolates, although I haven’t tried them. If the edibles are anything like the drinks, I feel confident in recommending folks give them a shot. Learn more here.

DaySavers DaySavers is for the flower heads out there, the rollers, the tokers, if you will. As I am not fantastic at rolling up, DaySavers has, ahem, saved the day for me. I love their pre-roll cones, blunts, rolling trays, and the Perfect Pack machine. If you want quality paper for your flower, get at them today. Learn more here.

DaVinci I’ve featured DaVinci products in past guides, focusing more on their dry herb vaporizers. Today, we’re looking at their flagship device for concentrates, the EQ Electric Quartz: Jacuzzi Collection. As someone still getting familiar with concentrates, I can imagine this is for the more experienced folks out there. It is also a snazzy-looking device. Learn more here.

Diesel J’s To my knowledge, Diesel J’s is the first Black-owned smoking accessories brand I’ve encountered. I haven’t tried their products yet, but because you’re reading this guide on a Black-owned website, I found it just to highlight them. Stay tuned. Learn more here.

Feelz Beverages Feelz Beverages is a brand I’ve yet to try, but I’m already curious considering how wide the drinkable cannabis market is exploding at the moment. Stay tuned to our upcoming guides. By then, I hope to have sampled their wares, but consider me curious. Learn more here.

Gotham Gotham, based in New York City, combines cannabis, fashion, art, and culture. The dispensary has a handful of locations across the city, and they’re hosting events while carrying a wide variety of brands and products for all types of customers. We’ll be visiting their spaces soon. Learn more here.

Grassroots From the minds of the excellent Curaleaf brand, Grassroots is framed as a genetics-forward brand by the company. I’ve yet to try their products, but I am very familiar with Curaleaf products, and I expect this to maintain that aura of excellence. Learn more here.

Grown Rouge Grown Rouge has roots in Oregon, a state known for producing premium flower. With the brand expanding nationwide, customers can sample their flavorful flowers, pre-rolls, and vaporizers. Learn more here.

Higarden For those who have a green thumb, growing cannabis at home has become a great hobby and even a great resource for some. Higardn’s Chronic Gardener set will aid those who want to get their grow on. Learn more here.

High Spirits I’m not going to waste your time. If you’re curious about sipping your greenery, you’d be on the right path with High Spirits. My favorite is the Arnold Palmer option. Learn more here.

Hometown Hero Hometown Hero hella ghosted me and hasn’t pitched me in almost two years, but it’s all good. I still remember the brand’s fantastic products, and I’ll keep bigging them up. Yo, Hometown, stop ghosting and let’s connect! Learn more here.

Housing Works Cannabis Co. I really can’t wait to share my upcoming chat with Housing Works Cannabis Co. with the readers. Their story alone will inspire you, and when you add the fact that all sales from their dispensary go on to aid unhoused individuals, it’s even sweeter. Beyond cannabis, they also have eye-catching apparel, like that hoodie up above. Learn more here.

Jaunty Jaunty bills itself as the top-selling vape brand in New York City. I can vouch for them and say, this company knows what the hell it’s doing in that department. Learn more here