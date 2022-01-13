Bart Scott Says Bills QB Josh Allen Should Take Viagra Ahead Of Game

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to face off against one another in a wild card NFL contest this coming weekend with single-digit temperatures forecasted. Bart Scott, a former football star, had some advice for Bills QB Josh Allen, stating he should take Viagra ahead of the contest.

Scott, who became a meme and viral legend via his “Can’t Wait” quip, now spends his days as a member of ESPN’s morning program, Get Up. Yes, we realize the pun just sitting right there.

“Take some Viagra before the game, baby,” Scott said. “That’ll get that circulation going right. Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet.”

Scott’s co-hosts had nothing but questions and chuckles in response to the advice, but there might be some science to Scott’s suggestion. Viagra was initially given as a medicine to increase circulation for heart patients when doctors discovered its effects on the lower extremities. We don’t need to spell that out, right?

Back in 2015, an Argentine soccer team took the medicine to help fight off altitude sickness as seen in this article from The Washington Post. Dating back to 2006, studies have been established pointing to the drug’s usage among cyclists and other reports examining Viagra as a performance-enhancing drug. Many of the latter claims have been disproven but the circulatory benefits of sildenafil, the scientific name for Viagra, can’t be disputed.

Josh Allen might just up to warm up with heaters on the sidelines, we imagine.

Photo: Getty