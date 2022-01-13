Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug “Pushin P,” Troy Ave “Playing Games” & More | Daily Visuals 1.13.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s going on a week since Gunna dropped his latest project DS4EVER and though his Freddie Gibbs “diss” didn’t exactly live up to the hype he gave it, fans still appreciate the overall material he provided on his latest album.

Today Gunna dropped a new visual for one of DS4EVER’s standout cuts, “Pushin P” in which he and Future just ball out from the club to the parking lot before linking up with Young Thug at a… clothing store?? You’d think it would be at the club but it is what it is.

Back in Brooklyn, Troy Ave still on his grizzly and in his clip for “Playing Games” politics in an all-white room while a thick as molasses model poses up a storm in the bedroom. Why Troy was in an entirely different room is beyond us but to each his own.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Robert Glasper featuring Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid and Big K.R.I.T., Common Tribe, and more.

GUNNA & FUTURE FT. YOUNG THUG – “PUSHIN P”

TROY AVE – “PLAYING GAMES”

ROBERT GLASPER FT. KILLER MIKE, BJ THE CHICAGO KID & BIG K.R.I.T. – “BLACK SUPERHERO”

COMMON TRIBE – “LIKE I DO”

A-WAX – “BUZZ KILL”

MILIANO BAGRUNNER – “UNSTOPPABLE”

HOODCELEBRITYY – “CATCH IT”

SMOKEPURPP – “TOUCH THE SKY”