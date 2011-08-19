Foxy Brown’s Brother Heading To Prison For Credit Card Fraud

Foxy Brown’s Brother Going To Jail

Foxy Brown’s brother Gavin Marchand is headed to prison after pleading guilty yesterday to a credit card scheme in which he and three associates attempted to use a forged credit card to buy nearly $8,000 of merchandise from a Hermes store on Madison Ave. in New York last year.

The New York Post reports:

Gavin Marchand, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree identity theft. He’d been busted in Aug. 2010 when he tried to use an obviously bogus MasterCard to buy clothes at the fancy French boutique.

An undercover street crime unit cop was doing surveillance in the store at the time — and lit out after Marchand and three of his buddies when they fled the store.

Cops said the foursome led cops on a 90-mile-an-hour chase before finally pulling over.