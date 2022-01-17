Ralph McDaniels On The Legacy of Video Music Box, Pt. 2

Check out part 2 of our exclusive interview with Ralph McDaniels, founder of Video Music Box. Uncle Ralph discusses taking many viewers to their very first club experiences, how he was able to find local talent and whether or not he considers himself a legend.

“I can’t call myself a legend,” says the the ever humble McDaniels. “But I’ve gotten used to hearing it and I have no problem with it now as I’ve gotten older. I pioneer is part of it as well because we were the first to knock down these doors.

Where is the lie? Watch the part of the interview above.

In case you missed it, here’s part one.