Joe Budden Continues ‘No Comment’ Campaign

Known as a great lyricist always entangled in controversy, Joe Budden’s career has recently been shadowed by his recent troubles. Ranging from Raekwon to French Montana to MC Shan, everybody seems to have a problem or their own two cents for Joey.

Usually known to throw a counter at every shot, the Jersey rapper has remained very silent and has not reacted to any darts thrown his way. Not even a fist to the face could stir Joe to the point where he would resort to a lyrical assault although he issued a challenge.

In an interview with HipHopWired, JumpOff spoke on how people choose to react to his opinion and how it has become ridiculous at this point. Instead of going back and forth, he has resorted to a new means of battling those that fire shots.

“I don’t know. I couldn’t even answer that if I tried. To each his own and everybody is different. People comprehend different, people perceive different so I don’t know. You just have to adjust to it. I’m on my ‘No Comment’ Shyte and the campaign is live and well.”

On his own BlogTV, the rapper gave further incite on everyone that has had his name come out of their mouth. His only response is to just kill them with kindness and continue to focus on his career and achieving greater accomplishments.

“Before I was on some dissing n*gga Shyte, I ain’t really have nothing to lose,” Budden said in a recent BlogTV broadcast. “I was already the underdog, I was already doing my whole Internet thing — now? Nah, not so much. Haystack? Nah, no comment. Maino, no comment. Saigon, no comment. MC Shan, no comment. It’s a long list of these n*ggas. No comment, just make music. Y’all do y’all, I’m doing me. I don’t have anything negative to say about anybody. French Montana, no comment. You gotta just kill n*ggas with Fawking success.”

Is it a case of showing his growth or has Joey been backed into a wall with too many attackers to fight back?