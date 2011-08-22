Chris Brown And Affion Crockett Have A ‘Michael Jackson’ Battle [Video]

Chris Brown & Affion Crockett Michael Jackson Battle On *In The Flow*

Chris Brown stopped by Affion Crockett’s new sketch comedy show, In The Flow decked in retro Michael Jackson gear prepared to do a tribute to the king of pop music.

Affion, dressed similarly, challenged Brown to a “Michael off” and the two battled to see who could do the best job impersonating the creator of Thriller. Both captured Jackson’s moves, but someone had to come out on top. Take a look below at the battle.