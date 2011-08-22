Trey Songz Says He Would Do “Watch The Throne” Style Album With Drake

Trey Songz Would Do Watch The Throne Style Collabo Album With Drake

Trey Songz is speaking out on Jay-Z and Kanye’s collaboration album and sharing his thoughts on the project.

While speaking to The Source, the singer/rapper applauded Jay and Ye for dropping a “great album” that “did exactly what it was supposed to do.”

He also mentioned that if he had to put out a similar project there’s only one artist he’d have in mind—Drake.

He tells The Source,

“I think it has to be something that you are definitely going into for music’s sake. It has to be something real, because if it’s not authentic you can hear it. […] When thinking along the lines of that, Drake is the first person that comes to mind that I am that musically comfortable with in that space. He is a friend of mine as well, and I think we can pull something off like that could sound very authentic.”

Trey is said to be working on his next album Chapter 5 due in stores in next year.