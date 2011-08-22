Snoop Dogg, Game Pass The Torch To Kendrick Lamar [Video]

Snoop Dogg Passes The Torch To Kendrick Lamar

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar got an unexpected surprise when Snoop Dogg and Game came on stage during Lamar’s performance over the weekend to congratulate and pass the torch to the young rapper.

Dr. Dre was also in the audience, as the love shown to Kendrick was overwhelming for the 23-year-old MC, who got choked up while being embraced by his peers.

This night was a night to remember for K-Dot and Hip-Hop fans everywhere.

[Dudegot.com]

