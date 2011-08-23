Curren$y Releases ‘Verde Terrace’ Mixtape With DJ Drama

Curren$y Verde Tearace Mixtape
New Orleans rapper Curren$y is back with another mixtape to keep his Jets fans rolling up those paper planes.
Just couple months since the retail release of his Weekend at Burnie’s album, Curren$y’s Verde Terrace is a brand new mixtape, hosted by Atlanta’s DJ Drama, featuring 14 new tracks.
Scroll down to view the cover and download the mixtape.
1. Job
2. The Jet Business
3. Pinifarina
4. Hennessy Beach
5. Car Talk
6. Smoke Sum’n
7. Run Dat Isht
8. one For Da Wave
9. Sky Miles
10. Crack BC
11. High Tunes
12. Music To Ride To
13. My Life Is A Movie
14. Ways To Kill em
