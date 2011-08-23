CLOSE
Home > Curren$y

Curren$y Releases ‘Verde Terrace’ Mixtape With DJ Drama

Leave a comment

Curren$y Verde Tearace Mixtape

New Orleans rapper Curren$y is back with another mixtape to keep his Jets fans rolling up those paper planes.

Just couple months since the retail release of his Weekend at Burnie’s album, Curren$y’s Verde Terrace is a brand new mixtape, hosted by Atlanta’s DJ Drama, featuring 14 new tracks.

Scroll down to view the cover and download the mixtape.

Download Mixtape Here

1. Job
2. The Jet Business
3. Pinifarina
4. Hennessy Beach
5. Car Talk
6. Smoke Sum’n
7. Run Dat Isht
8. one For Da Wave
9. Sky Miles
10. Crack BC
11. High Tunes
12. Music To Ride To
13. My Life Is A Movie
14. Ways To Kill em

Curren$y DJ Drama , Curren$y mixtape , Curren$y Verde Terrace , dj drama , Jets , new hip hop music , Verde Terrace

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close