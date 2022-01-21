French Montana ft. Moneybagg Yo “FWMGAB,” Tinashe “X / I Can See The Future” & More | Daily Visuals 1.21.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last year French Montana dropped a pretty uptempo video for the Shakira sampled “FWMGAB” and today the Bronx rapper revisits the cut by linking up with Moneybagg Yo for a remix to show everyone what living a best life looks like.

In his clip for the remix visuals to “FWMGAB,” French and Moneybagg take to Cuba to rent out a fancy mansion where they fill the pool with a gang of thick Cuban women who have the physical assets that would’ve kept Tony Montana from leaving the island and chasing the American Dream in Scarface.

From Hip-Hop to R&B, Tinashe shows us some dance moves while donning a futuristic outfit that drips off her body in her clip to “X / I Can See The Future.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Che Noir featuring Ransom & 38 Spesh, XAVR Sosa, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “FWMGAB REMIX”

TINASHE – “X / I CAN SEE THE FUTURE”

CHE NOIR FT. RANSOM & 38 SPECH – “TABLE FOR 3”

XAVR SOSA – “IMPACT ONLY”

CORYTRAPPIN? – “STAND FOR”

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD – “BLACK HOT SOUP”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “HARDEST ESE EVER”

RIZZOO RIZZOO – “DRIP SAUCE”

C-BO – “THE HUSTLER”