Chris Brown Denies Directing Homophobic Rant At Club Bouncer

Chris Brown Denies Homophobic Outburst

Chris Brown is denying the reports that his anger got the best of him once again when he allegedly went on a homophobic rant outside of a Las Vegas night club.

According to reports the R&B singer and his crew grew agitated after being denied entry for not having on the proper club attire.

“He called the manager and the bouncers f*ggots and broke a bottle in his fit of anger. He just went off on them. He called them packages and told one dude to suck his package,” said an anonymous source.

Breezy recently took to Twitter to deny the allegations, tweeting,

“Whatever story they make up about the club last night is Hella false. Bouncers at the front was trippin on dress code. Said my peace so ignorant people don’t try to make up a homophobic story!”

Brown was in town to perform with Swizz Beatz for the Reebok Classics PROJECT kick off tour.