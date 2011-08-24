The Game Involved In Hollywood Scuffle [Video]

Game Suspect In Hollywood Street Fight

There’s probably no one better at keeping his name in the news while putting an album out than Jayceon “Game” Taylor.

According to TMZ, the Cali rapper is accused of punching a man in the face, outside of a nightclub in Hollywood, early Tuesday morning, in an incident that was caught on tape.

TMZ reports:

We’re told the rapper has been named in a police report … filed by a man who claims he was attacked by The Game in front of Colony nightclub. TMZ obtained footage of the incident — which shows The Game engaged in a physical altercation … but it’s unclear if the rapper actually threw a punch. After the initial skirmish, a fired up Game can be seen yelling in frustration — and was restrained by his friends. We’re told the LAPD is investigating the incident … but no arrests have been made. So far, no word from The Game himself — but people close to the rapper tell us he denies hitting anyone.

Game, how are you going to deny hitting anyone, when the videotape shows…you know what, never mind.

Game’s fourth LP, The R.E.D. Album is in stores now.

Watch video of the incident for yourself and you be the judge.

Somebody probably told Game that Lil B was a better rapper than him.