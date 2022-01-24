50 Cent ft. Lil Durk & Jeremih “Power Powder Respect,” Mariah The Scientist ft. Young Thug “Walked In” & More | Daily Visuals 1.24.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is all about the almighty dollar and even though he hasn’t been dropping many records lately it’s only right that he get back in the booth to promote his latest installment in the Power franchise, Book IV: Force.

Linking up with Lil Durk and Jeremih for the visuals to “Power Powder Respect,” 50 Cent hits up a bar to throw back some shots and play chess while scenes from Power cut in and out throughout the video. It’s basically a promo visual for the latest chapter of Power.

Back in the strip club Mariah The Scientist takes a load off and makes it rain on the twerking talent before jumping the broom with Young Thug in the clip to “Walked In.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Big K.R.I.T., Peso Peso, and more.

50 CENT FT. LIL DURK & JEREMIH – “POWER POWDER RESPECT”

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST FT. YOUNG THUG – “WALKED IN”

BIG K.R.I.T. – “SO COOL”

PESO PESO – “MIKE EVANS A BODY”

WHOPPA WIT DA CHOPPA – “RAP”

ROD WAVE – “COLD DECEMBER”

FKA TWIGS – “META ANGEL”

BABYFACE RAY – “SINCERELY FACE”