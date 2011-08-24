Hustler Magazine Claims To Have J.Cole, Rihanna Sextape

Do Rihanna And J.Cole Have A Sextape?

Hustler Magazine is making headlines now that they claim to have a sextape featuring singer Rihanna and rapper J.Cole in their posses ion.

As previously reported, the two were spotted together in Barbados where Cole was shooting his “Can’t Get Enough” video alongside Trey Songz.

The Bajan songstress stopped by to pay a visit to Cole, who also opened up for her on her LOUD tour.

Now according to Radar Online, the pair may be more than just friends.

A rep for Hustler tells the publication,

“Hustler are in possession of the Rihanna and J-Cole tape. We have seen it and we do not know what we are going to do with it yet.”

A source close to Rihanna says however that those claims are false.

“Rihanna is surprised because there is no sex tape.”

Reps for Rihanna and J.Cole were not available to comment.