New Video Of Game’s Altercation In Hollywood Released [Video]

New Video Released In Game’s Alleged Altercation

Just one day after TMZ released video footage of The Game’s altercation outside of a nightclub in Hollywood, new video from Tuesday morning incident has emerged.

Game, who has been accused of punching a man in the face, is seen in the video having a verbal argument with a cameraman.

Watch here:

TMZ reports:

Breyon Williams tells us he was trying to shoot video of R&B singer Mario outside Colony early Tuesday morning — when Game approached them. In the video … you can see and hear that Game and his posse want the camera turned on him. Williams tries to explain he will interview Game right after Mario … but Game gets pissed, when Williams says, “He [Mario] don’t want to help you.” Game spins right into the camera lens and yells, “N***a, help me?” Then someone hits Williams and/or his camera — and the camera cuts off. We’re told The Game denies hitting anyone, but the video makes it clear someone made physical contact with Williams.

TMZ also obtained a photo of the alleged victim’s face:

Williams filed a report with police, saying he suffered swelling in his face and headaches, and he is planning on filing a lawsuit.

The incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Smarten up, Game.