CLOSE
HomeNews

Jadakiss Denies Involvement In Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter IV’ Jay-Z Diss

Leave a comment

Jadakiss Responds To Lil Wayne’s Jay-Z Diss

Rapper Jadakiss wants to make one thing clear…he’s not involved in Lil Wayne’s recent diss towards Jay-Z.

Kiss was featured on the latest leak off Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV on a song called “It’s Good,” also featuring Drake.

The song leaked online yesterday, causing a stir across the internet due to Weezy’s a jab at Jay-Z, and as fans debated Jadakiss and Drake’s stance on Wayne’s verse, Jadakiss quickly denied any involvement saying:

While Jadakiss has moved himself from the conversation, it will be interesting to hear Jay-Z’s response to this jab by Lil Wayne.

Listen to the song below:

Lil Wayne Ft. Drake & Jadakiss – It’s Good

cash money , drake , Lil Wayne Jay-Z , Tha Carter IV , young money

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close