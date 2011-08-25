‘Kanye: The Musical’ To Be Performed In Australia

Kanye: The Musical

Kanye West is set to be the subject of a new musical now that plans to make one in his honor have been confirmed.

Kanye: The Musical will be performed at The University Of Sydney by two students Phillip Roser and Damien Higginbotham next month according o music publication Pop & Hiss.

The students recently told the publication that the musical will be a lighthearted story on Ye’s life and rise to fame thus far.

“I’m a big Kanye fan,” said Roser. “I thought that a musical in his honour would be a lot of fun to put on. I really just meant the show to be something fun for my friends to see and I’m pretty excited by all the attention it’s been getting.”

Roser, a senior at The University of Sydney majoring in education, will play the role of Kanye while Higginbotham, an alum, will take on the role of Donda West–Kanye’s late mother.

Higginbotham will also play designer Marc Jacobs and a third character named “Spooky Dracula.”

Kanye: The Musical will run Sept. 5 though 7 at the university’s Cellar Theatre.

For more information visit the Kanye: The Musical Facebook page.