Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Battery, Girlfriend Shoots Down Assault Claims

Slim Jxmmi, one half of duo Rae Sremmurd, was arrested on charges of battery on Tuesday (Jan. 25) after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Now, the girlfriend says that police have the charges all wrong and Jxmmi is now out on bond.

Local outlet WPLG reports that Slim Jxmmi, 30, was arrested by Miami police after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the rapper’s home. A woman inside the home allegedly told police that Jxmmi, real name Aaquil Brown, pulled her hair and snatched braids from her scalp while trying to stop her from picking up their baby from a playpen.

The arrest record account shows that Jxmmi and his girlfriend were fighting about another woman the rapper follows on Twitter. Jxmmi apparently left the home to work out, but the report added that she believed he went to a local bar instead. The woman says she recorded a video explaining the private matter and sent the video to a friend via Instagram before he allegedly grabbed the phone and tossed it from the balcony of the residence. The phone was later found undamaged and returned to the woman.

What makes all of this curious is that the girlfriend in question shared her account of the events via her Instagram page.

From Instagram:

Oh wow. This is cap. Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?

By way of additional reporting by TMZ, Slim Jxmmi’s case was heard in court and the girlfriend removed the original account from the record.

Photo: Getty