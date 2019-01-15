Just Kidding: Rae Sremmurd Are Not Breaking Up

Anyone with a sibling can attest that sometimes, they’ll get on your nerves and Rae Sremmurd recently went through a similar situation. After Slim Jxmmi hinted he was no longer part of the duo, it appears the two have patched up their issues for the greater good.

Last week, Slim Jxmmi dropped a number of cryptic messages about his status with the group and adding to the chatter that Swae Lee’s frequent cameos and solo outings have driven a wedge between them. Despite the fact their last album, Sremm Life 3, featured solo efforts from both, it did little to quell the persistent rumor of alleged group tensions.

The pair is currently wrapping up an Australia and Asia tour, which certainly had to make things awkward when Jxmmi threw out on social media the hints that he was quitting Rae Sremmurd. However, the group’s Twitter account quelled fans’ fear with a tweet that read, “Brothers gonna be brothers, it’s SREMMLIFE forever” thus ending a bit of the speculation.

Brothers gonna be brothers, it’s SREMMLIFE forever 💜🤞🏽 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) January 12, 2019

Then, Jxmmi himself posted an older image of him and Swae Lee simply captioned “Sremm 4 Life” and subsequent posts showed love to brother and rap partner.

Crisis averted!

Real ones know https://t.co/2ZxSKLmB9J — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) January 14, 2019

