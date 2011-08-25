CLOSE
DMX Arrested….AGAIN!

DMX has been arrested again, this time for going 102 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The rapper, who has been arrested several times over the past few years, was also pinched for driving on a suspended for driving on a suspended license.

According to TMZ, X was booked for “speeding, reckless driving and the suspended license.”

He has since been released on bond.

X was recently released from prison after serving eight months for violating parole by using drugs. He has been arrested in Arizona at least a half-dozen times.

DMX , DMX Jail

