Benny The Butcher Drops Visuals To J. Cole Featured “Johnny P’s Caddy”

The Butcher comin’!

With word that his latest installment to Tana Talk around the corner in Tana Talk 4, Benny The Butcher is looking to turn up the heat in the kitchen with some new work to keep heads boppin’ and faces scrunching. To get that ball rolling Benny dropped his first single and visuals to the Alchemist produced “Johnny P’s Caddy” which features J. Cole alongside the Buffalo bomber. Right off top you know you was in for some bars when Benny started off his verse with “This ain’t my story ’bout rags to riches, more about how I mastered physics / In the game I used to train like Rocky, catchin’ chickens.” See what he did there?

Naturally Cole brought the heat as well knowing he had to be on his A-game following Benny with lines like “On the night I was born the rain was pourin,’ God was cryin’ / lighting struck, power outage, sparks was flyin’ / A real one’s here, a young boy that walk with lions around the outlines of chalk where the corpse is lyin.'”

This cut go so hard and the video was definitely up to par with the song.

Check out the visuals to “Johnny P’s Caddy” below and let us know if you’re looking forward to Benny The Butcher’s Tana Talk 4 in the comments section below.