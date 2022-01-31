How You Doin’?: Wendy Williams Return To Talk Show Delayed Until March

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like fans of The Wendy Williams Show will have to wait a bit longer for Wendy to reclaim her chair. The production staff have confirmed she won’t be back until March.

As spotted on Page Six the media personality is still on the mend; allegedly. On Thursday, January 27 the show announced that it will continue to rotate guest hosts until March. When a representative from the show was asked if the Ocean Township, New Jersey native will miss the rest of the current season they replied “don’t overreach.” While it may have been perceived as an overreach by said staffer it doesn’t seem like a reach to her fans and the overall public. Recently there have been rumors that Wendy will not be returning. However a rep for Williams insists that the rumors are “speculation”.

The premiere of the thirteenth season of The Wendy Williams Show was delayed by several weeks due to Williams contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and ongoing complications from her Graves’ disease and thyroid condition. It was later announced that the season would premiere on October 18, 2021, with guest hosts such as Leah Remini, Michelle Visage, Whitney Cummings, Michelle Buteau, Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport and Bill Bellamy filling in for Williams until she was able to return to the show.

As per Newsweek the full hosting schedule can be found below.

Michael Rapaport: Monday, January 31 until Friday, February 4

Fat Joe and Remy Ma: Monday, February 7 until Friday, February 11

Bevy Smith and Terrence J: Monday, February 14 until Friday, February 18

Sherri Shepherd: Monday, February 21 until February 25

Michael Rapaport: Monday, February 28 until Friday, March 4

Photo: The Wendy Williams Show