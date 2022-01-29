HHW Gaming: 2K Drops New “Booyaka” ‘WWE 2K22’ Trailer Ahead of Royal Rumble

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

To get ahead of leaks, 2K decided to give us our best look at its revigorated WWE 2K franchise.

Saturday (Jan.29), 2K unleashed WWE 2K22’s new booyaka gameplay trailer ahead of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event following leaks surrounding the WWE 2K22’s campaign mode.

The trailer is a mix of gameplay and some cinematics and features your favorite WWE superstars past and present doing their thing in the ring, and honestly, they never looked better. Thanks to a redesigned gameplay engine, WWE 2K22 features stunning visuals, crisp animations on top of new game modes like MyGM, and more.

It looks like 2K’s decision not to release WWE 2K21 has paid off based on what is shown in the trailer because it does look like WWE 2K22 will hit differently when it drops. The game also boasts new controls, immersive presentation, new WWE 2K showcase, creation suite, universe mode, and more.

WWE 2K22 is still on track to release on March 11, 2022, with a Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle. WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available on March 8. Step into the new trailer below.

Photo: Visual Concepts / WWE 2K22